Greta Thunberg Says Asperger’s Is Her Superpower

And on Monday, Thunberg used her power to ask leaders to do something about climate change, noting that they needed to know the younger generation is paying attention. She previously told CBS that she wasn't afraid to shame "those [leaders] who need shaming" when it comes to the future of the planet. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction," she said at the summit. "And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"