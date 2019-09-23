Millions around the world are calling for action on climate change today in what’s being called the largest environmental protest in history. Led by concerned youth in over 150 countries, including one very sharp 16-year-old, activist Greta Thunberg, people are demanding action to combat use of fossil fuels and worsening effects of global warming. According to the Global Climate Strike website, “the climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.”
These protests come three days before world leaders are set to meet at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. Demonstrators, including tens of thousands of high school students, met in cities across the world to draw attention to this crisis.
Here, some of the best, funniest, and most galvanising protest signs from the Climate Change marches around the world that prove today's youth are as involved and clever as they come.