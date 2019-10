Everything You Need To Know About The Global Climate Strike

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager, first began protesting outside of Swedish parliament alone when she was 15 in 2018. The publicity brought her a lot of attention and soon after, students around the world joined her to call for climate justice. Her mother Malena Ernman reportedly gave up her international career as an opera singer after learning about the effects of aviation on climate change from Thunberg. Thunberg has Asperger’s syndrome, which she has called a “ superpower ” because she says it makes her view the world differently.