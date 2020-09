Tea Leaves, Hypnosis, & Aura Cleansing: My Virtual Spiritual Wellness Journey

While we discussed the ways in which this year had been hard for me, astrologically — eclipses, returns, retrogrades, all that good stuff — Stardust also foresaw a few unexpected things in the stars for me. One of the most surprising things she said was that I may have my first child during my Saturn return , which is just in four to five years. "This child wants to be born to you during that time period," she said. "This is a very powerful aspect, and it really speaks to the type of energy that you're going to have with your child in the future. It's a strong bond, but I definitely think that this is someone that wants to be born." She also said that this child is going to surpass me (and my partner, I guess) financially and popularity-wise. "They might even be famous," she said. "Like I said, Kardashian vibes."