I Got Hypnotized Over FaceTime. Here’s What Happened

Hypnosis works by tapping into a state of mind that we experience daily, Harrington explains: "We go into trance regularly during the day, for short periods. We’re not even aware of it." She’s talking about those times you’re driving on a highway and you suddenly realize you’ve been zoned out for 20 exits. Hypnotherapists access that kind of mental state during your session, then make suggestions aimed at modifying behavior. "It helps the person open themselves up beyond their usual conscious defenses, so that they're able to see things differently than they normally would or adopt a new belief about something," she says.