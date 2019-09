I started weekly cognitive behavioral therapy a couple of weeks after the teary appointment, and was migraine-free for six whole months, which is pretty incredible for me. My migraines haven't disappeared altogether, but they have decreased significantly in frequency. And more importantly, I feel more adept at handling life's stressors that are otherwise out of my control. It feels really good to go somewhere once a week, lay all my stress and anxiety on the table, and then work through it with someone who knows how to, not just listen, but truly help. I've also learned how to acknowledge and challenge my anxious thoughts when they arise — and trust me, they arise quite frequently. There could be another reason why I was migraine-free for all those months (some women grow out of them ), but I felt like I found the miracle treatment for migraines — at least for me. As it turns out, researchers have studied this exact topic.