"Many people push back against the idea that they can't solve a problem on their own," says Kristin Zeising , PsyD, a clinical psychologist and couples therapist in San Diego. The reality is that we live in an "individualistic society," in which you're expected to be able to fix all of your problems, so going to therapy is often seen as a weakness, Dr. Zeising explains. "There is a sense of shame for not feeling emotionally healthy , yet going to a therapist to assist in becoming emotionally healthy is often stigmatized," she says. Someone who hasn't been to therapy might also feel vulnerable or scared about sharing their intimate thoughts with a therapist they've never met, Dr. Zeising says, adding, "They may fear being judged or feel like no one else would understand their experience."