These Psychics Do Virtual Readings — But Should You Get One?

The first time I was given a psychic reading, I was 12 years old and on vacation with my family in Seaside Heights (yes, where the hit reality show Jersey Shore was filmed). I was desperately searching for confirmation that my middle school crush loved me back, so I took the $10 my parents gave me for a henna tattoo straight to one of the psychics sitting in the small stalls along the boardwalk. I received plenty of information on that visit, including that the letter "T" was romantically significant to my life — a huge letdown to my preteen self, since my crush's name started with an N.
Sure, that Jersey Shore psychic experience was a little disappointing. But it didn't put me off the practice forever, especially not once I discovered that there are plenty of psychics who I could visit without having to make a trip to a seedy boardwalk. In fact, many offer their services virtually — a blessing, especially during COVID-19 times.
"Spiritual energy is not confined to time and space, so sessions can occur in person or online," Live the Light, psychic empath and advisor at Keen.com, tells Refinery29. "That deep connection can be felt across cities, states, even countries. There are no limits when spirit is involved."
You can book your own psychic for a phone call or online chat to get answers to your most pressing questions. But there are many different types out there, so it's worth doing your research to figure out exactly what you want out of your reading.
"It's important to read their online profiles and determine if they specialize in the area you want to focus on," Live the Light explains. "For example, if you're interested in relationships, connect with a love psychic. If you want to tap into spirit, consider a psychic medium."
Once you've found a psychic who meets your criteria, have questions prepared. But flexibility is key too, Live the Light says. "They may touch on things that you never considered asking about. However, that may produce some surprising and enlightening results," she explains.
"Types of readings vary per advisor," Love Expert Sara, a psychic for Keen.com who has given over 95,000 readings, tells Refinery29. "Most, but not all, are using tarot cards or some sort of divination tool. Others use no tools at all and use a combination of clairvoyance, remote viewing, clairaudience, and claircognizance."
To define those terms: Clairvoyance is the ability to perceive psychic abilities using imagery; clairaudience is the ability to perceive by hearing; and claircognizance is the ability to perceive by knowing. Remote viewing, according to Gaia, is "the ability to acquire accurate information about a distant or non-local place, person or event without using your physical senses."
There are reasons not to go see a psychic, of course. Reputable psychics will usually refuse to give legal advice, stock predictions, and medical advice. (If they don't, be wary — they should.) Some also stay away from predicting grim health issues, like death or sickness. "Even though most psychics are equipped in many ways to help clients in severe distress, sometimes a therapist or doctor is needed," Love Expert Sara explains.
But that doesn't mean you should expect all positive news, either. "One of the major misconceptions is that readings are supposed to make people feel better or give them something to look forward to," Live the Light says. "While that can happen, it's not always the case. The actual purpose of a reading is to empower people by revealing the truth in their life." If you're not ready to hear something negative or unexpected, you may want to postpone your reading or not get one at all.
Psychics will usually charge by the minute, and there are plenty available for all kinds of budgets. Here, we've rounded up a list of some pretty cool psychics who offer remote readings.
Live the Light
According to Live the Light's Keen.com profile, she specializes in destiny and life path, money and prosperity, love and relationships, and spirit guide readings. "I begin each reading by greeting the client, introducing myself, and asking their name and question," she tells Refinery29. "I take a moment to tune into their energy and then share the impressions I am receiving. If time permits I will also delve into areas of life they may not have asked about but feel pertinent to their relationships, career, and spiritual growth."
Live the Light can be booked for a phone call through Keen.com. Your first three minutes are free, then each minute is $4.49.
Love Expert Sara
"Sara provides high-level, laser speed, extraordinarily accurate psychic readings and is one of Keen's top rated psychic for over 10 years," Love Expert Sara's Keen.com profile says. One of Sara's specialties is in relationships, so for those of you seeking love insight, she's the person to turn to. If you book a reading with Sara, she asks that you come ready with clear, specific questions.
One recent reviewer wrote, "She answered all my questions and concerns to the T. She gave me advice to advance and insight on my concerns. Definitely will be back."
Jeremiah from California Psychics
According to his psychic profile on CaliforniaPsychics.com, Jeremiah will give you a quick, general reading, then will check in to see if and when you have any questions. This might be a good option for someone who may want some insight, but doesn't have any specific questions. He'll point you in a general direction, and you can go from there.
A recent testimonial says, "Jeremiah is extremely on point with what he says and feels. He may tell you things you don’t want to hear or is tough to hear, but he wants what’s best for you. And he’s always accurate about what he sees."
Mysticalcraft Arriana
Mysticalcraft Arriana has given 126,496 readings — and counting. She specializes in love, relationships, money, career, and even pets. "I tell it as it is," her Keen.co profile reads. "I care, which is why I give truthful responses to life's often difficult questions."
The reviewers agree. One recently wrote, "Arriana has been right time after time! impressive. Great, great lady." Another says, "I genuinely really enjoyed my reading with Arriana. It's been a long time since I felt so comfortable and understood in a reading. Thank you."
Mysticalcraft Arriana can be booked through Keen.com. Your first three minutes are free, then each minute is $5.95.
Tarot by Maisy
If you're interested in having a reader who uses divination tools, you can turn to Tarot by Maisy — although her bookings tend to sell out fast, and for good reason. A recent reviewer wrote, "Maisy did an excellent reading for me. This was the second reading I’ve had her do within the last few months and both readings were thorough and extremely accurate. I will continue to have her do my readings in lieu of having an exceptional reader in my area."