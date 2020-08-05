But that doesn't mean you should expect all positive news, either. "One of the major misconceptions is that readings are supposed to make people feel better or give them something to look forward to," Live the Light says. "While that can happen, it's not always the case. The actual purpose of a reading is to empower people by revealing the truth in their life." If you're not ready to hear something negative or unexpected, you may want to postpone your reading or not get one at all.