The landscape of spiritual workers and healers is wide and ranging, from tarot readers to mediums to astrologers to numerologists to empaths. These are the labels they use to define themselves, but, more often than not, they'll follow their main label up with another descriptor: "intuitive."
Most of us think of our intuition as our "gut," the instincts that kick in when we feel like something is off or a bad idea. Sure, it can keep us from going on a sketchy blind date, but our intuition doesn't usually help us commune with the other side or divine future events.
To get a better idea of what intuition means to people working in spiritual spaces, we posed the following questions to five such women: How do you define "intuition" for yourself? What aspect of your spiritual practice and work benefits from your intuitive skills?
As mystical as the professional title "intuitive" might sound, the women we spoke with described their abilities in highly sensible, practical terms. Intuition is like a muscle — you need to train it and use it regularly to maintain its strength. Intuition is best utilised if channeled through a more tangible medium, like numerology or tarot. And, most resoundingly, they also made it clear that everyone, spiritual or not, does have a sense of intuition that they can hone beyond that gut feeling. It's just up to the individual whether they choose to do so or not.
Read on to learn more about what intuition means to those who use it in their work every day.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.