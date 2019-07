So, to sum it all up: I’m very passionate about my work and my beliefs, and this intensity means that I have a tendency to put up walls when it comes to connecting with a date. I should work on keeping early dates lighter and be open to noticing subtler romantic gestures. My best match will be someone with similar passions — not someone who has potential, but someone who already is, as Ant puts it. “When you pull the Queen of Wands, she knows her self-worth and she isn’t going to accept someone who is less than she deserves,” he says. “You need to find someone who has a very similar passion. It’s not going to work any other way.”