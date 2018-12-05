8 YouTubers To Follow For Shockingly Accurate Tarot Readings

We all have those days (or weeks or months) where just one measly horoscope just won't cut it — we need more insight into what lies ahead. So, we may follow a few more astrologers on Twitter. We might download an astrology podcast or two. Or, better still, we may go to YouTube and see what the tarot-reading luminaries therein have to say about our future.
For every straightforward astrologer sharing their wisdom on YouTube, there's one who's using tarot cards to speak to the signs. And, depending on your preferences, these "tarotscopes" could very well come to replace your regular horoscope.
When it comes to choosing between different forms of divination, tarot readings tend to appeal to visual learners, those who like to see the source material of the reader's conclusions. And, depending on the type of spread the reader creates, tarot readings can offer a highly detailed look at what awaits you.
Of course, the most insightful readings depend on who's performing them and who's receiving them. You may have to follow a few different tarot YouTube channels before landing on one that speaks to you, but when you find one that really understands your sign as you embody it, you won't have to think twice about hitting "subscribe."
Here, we've selected some of our favorite channels posting regular tarotscopes. Read on to discover your new go-to.