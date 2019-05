Everything You Need To Know About The James Charles & Tati Westbrook Feud

Update 5/17: Tati Westbook has replied to all the controversy with James Charles in a new video. “I want the hate to stop. I want the picking sides and the abusive memes and the language… on both sides... to stop,” she said in the 18-minute message that she titled "Why I Did It." Westbrook went on to explain that her original video was meant to call Charles out on what she believes is bad behavior, but the backlash got out of control. “This was just a last ditch effort for me to wake up someone I really love before they go and make some really serious mistakes,” she said.