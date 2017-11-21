"For some reason, this process of my transition scared me more than the physical changes because this was a legal world I didn’t understand," she explains. "It took me months to figure out what paperwork and documents I needed and ended up taking several months to file everything and appear in court. So when I saw my ID finally in my hands, I was so excited I had to share it on my social media — with all my friends and supporters who’d been on this journey with me since the beginning. I wanted this moment to be a beacon of hope for other trans youth dreaming of their moment to unveil their beauty to the world."