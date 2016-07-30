11 Products YouTubers Actually Splurge On

As much as we love a cheap thrill here at Refinery29, we can't deny ourselves an occasional splurge. Whether it's a brand-new fragrance or a fresh tube of lipstick, cracking into a luxurious new beauty product gives us a special kind of high.
But let's face it: Beauty can be damn expensive. So, before we spend any of our hard-earned cash on new makeup, moisturizers, or masks, we need to be sure the object in question is a real superstar. That's why we rounded up 11 beauty products YouTube gurus actually splurge on to guide you on your next shopping spree. Get ready to add these to your shopping cart, ASAP.
But let's face it: Beauty can be damn expensive. So, before we spend any of our hard-earned cash on new makeup, moisturizers, or masks, we need to be sure the object in question is a real superstar. That's why we rounded up 11 beauty products YouTube gurus actually splurge on to guide you on your next shopping spree. Get ready to add these to your shopping cart, ASAP.