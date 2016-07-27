We know, it seems like we reference Kylie Jenner every time we talk about full lips, matte, '90s era shades, and products with hardcore staying power. And we kind of do, but that's because her pout and Lip Kits have changed the game — and now we can't stop collecting products that help us copy her look.
My personal desire for a little more fullness really got ignited when my boss at a former internship wanted to practice over-lining lips — and asked me to be the lab rat. Oh, and she had a fuchsia-pink pencil in her hand. I tried to stay calm, but I could feel her going way above my natural outline. When she finished, she turned me around in the chair to face a mirror and — bam! — was that Kylie staring back at me?
I was a little embarrassed to walk around with my new look, but then I got three compliments in a row and started to own it. For months after, I over-lined my lips in a mauve shade just about every morning, and committed to finding the most perfect lip product — long-lasting but easy enough to remove, and matte but not drying.
I kissed a lot of bad formulas before landing on the wonder that is Milani’s Amore Matte Lip Creme. It goes on smoothly (but dries extremely quickly), is easy to control, and never feels heavy, despite the fact that one coat gives opaque coverage. My favorite shades are the dark browns; they're slightly out of my comfort zone, but easy for just about any skin tone to pull off. But, best of all, this lipstick is only the cost of two morning coffees. Score.
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème, $8.99, available at Milani Cosmetics.
