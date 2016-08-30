23 Beauty Buys Worth Blowing All Your Cash On

We love to discuss the latest and greatest in affordable beauty products (who doesn't?), from under-$25 finds the pros swear by to the drugstore products stars wear on the red carpet. After all, we don't have to tell you that scoring a celeb stylist-approved $6 deep conditioner is pretty badass, which is why we devote so much time to the subject.
However, we're still fans of an occasional splurge. Naturally, a good recommendation is important no matter what the price point may be, which is why we've rounded up the products our beauty editors are shelling out for right now.
From the fresh scents piling up in our shopping carts to the luxe makeup that's currently in frequent rotation, it's safe to say all the buys ahead have been vetted and enthusiastically approved by our team.
Ahead, 23 splurges our editors can't stop talking about.
However, we're still fans of an occasional splurge. Naturally, a good recommendation is important no matter what the price point may be, which is why we've rounded up the products our beauty editors are shelling out for right now.
From the fresh scents piling up in our shopping carts to the luxe makeup that's currently in frequent rotation, it's safe to say all the buys ahead have been vetted and enthusiastically approved by our team.
Ahead, 23 splurges our editors can't stop talking about.