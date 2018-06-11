How To Set An Intention For The Best Summer Yet

As the official start summer of approaches, it's hard not to hear two warring voices in our heads. The first one cheers, "Summer '18, baby, let's do it," or something to that effect, while the other moans, Tina Belcher-style, about the coming months of sunburns, chafing, and sweat. Believe it or not, you can lean into the enthusiasm of that first voice without shutting out Tina's voice entirely. It all comes down to the type of intention you set for yourself ahead of time.
A summertime intention is kind of like a New Year's resolution, explains Heather Askinosie, crystal expert, cofounder of Energy Muse and co-author of Crystal Muse. Ideally, your intention addresses something in your life that needs changing or improvement, though it doesn't need to be drastic, Askinosie adds. "Get in touch with what changes your soul needs," she says. "Commit to doing something positive for yourself — no excuses!"
Of course, if you aren't familiar with getting in touch with your innermost needs, this process can seem daunting. Ahead, Askinosie advises us on how to set an intention for the season ahead. As that first voice put it, "Let's do it."