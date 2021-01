You may not be able to travel to Copenhagen for the celebration. If you’re based in the U.S., you can participate in a local Pride event during Pride Month in June. But you can also take this opportunity to learn more about how to support LGBTQ+ equality . Actions as simple as putting your pronouns next to your Zoom username can make a huge difference. So can speaking up against bills that threaten LGBTQ+ rights, such as transphobic sports bans . “Calling your elected official is also really powerful,” Keygan Miller , a senior advocacy associate for The Trevor Project, previously told Refinery29 . “They do pay attention to what their constituents say.” Here’s how to find and reach out to your local elected official