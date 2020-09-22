This would, after all, be in accordance with the theme of 2020: Everything is fucked. But, there is a slim silver lining here: This isn’t inevitable, and America has weathered elections during times of crisis before. “We’ve held elections in America during the Spanish Flu, the Civil War, two world wars, and we will do it again this year,” Sean Eldridge of Stand Up America, a progressive nonprofit organization, told Refinery29. “We need to be ready to be patient in the days after the election as every vote is counted, and we need to be prepared if Trump refuses to concede or were to try to declare victory prematurely.” The next several weeks offer a window for officials to put up safeguards and take preventative measures, to litigate voting deadlines, and for the media and the public to be vigilant and not fall for the many, many more lies and conspiracy theories inevitably coming our way from the Trump camp. A lot more can — and probably will — go wrong, but unlike a cartoon, we are not caught in a recursive loop of doom: There are actions that each of us can, and must, take in order to be prepared for what comes next.