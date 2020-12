“Georgia Is The Future”: Meet The Women Working To Flip The Senate Blue

The fact that this long-standing red state has become such a battleground surprised many people, but blue energy has been percolating through Georgia long before these runoffs, and even before the 2020 election. Democrats had a couple of almost-wins thwarted: In 2017, Democrats pinned their hopes on Ossoff to win a House seat in a suburban district of Atlanta, in a much-hyped House election that ended up being the most expensive in history, but he lost the runoff to Karen Handel. Then, in 2018, Stacey Abrams came close to becoming governor, and many say she would have won if now-Gov. Brian Kemp — who, conveniently, was also overseeing the state’s elections at the time — hadn’t purged hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls right before the election. These close races led up to 2020, when, for the first time since 1992, Georgia swung blue in the presidential election. Even after President Donald Trump demanded both hand and machine recounts, Georgia’s record 4.9 million votes helped Biden secure the presidency. Turnout has already been promisingly high in the runoffs as well: So far, over 2.1 million people have voted through early voting, which started on December 14 and will continue until December 31. And some 168,293 Georgians cast votes on December 14, the first day of in-person early voting, more than on the first day of early voting in the presidential election.