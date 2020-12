Georgia Voting Rights Groups Are Already Suing Four Counties For Preventing Early Voting

In the more than six weeks since the presidential election, Donald Trump and his supporters both in Congress and in the streets have continued to push a false narrative of widespread voter fraud . According to the president and his loyalists, the election was rigged, ultimately leading to President-elect Joe Biden’s win. There is no proof of voter fraud in the presidential election, which is also evidenced by the fact that the Trump campaign has lost more than 30 of its lawsuits challenging the election results.