An Astronaut’s Guide To Coping With Isolation

From the space station, McClain could see about 95% of the planet from her window on any given day. She remembers seeing natural disasters that would ravage different parts of the world. "I was humbled by how big hurricanes are,” she remembers. “How much of the globe they take up, and how they affect everybody the same way. When we’re on Earth and we hear about a storm, we always ask, 'Well, where is it? What country is it in?' It’s almost like, 'Whose problem is it? It’s on the other side of the world? It doesn’t affect me.' But up in space, you just go, 'Oh my gosh, these natural disasters don’t see borders. They affect every human being the same.'” McClain has tried to bring this point of view home with her.