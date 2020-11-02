Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Party Was Somehow Even Worse Than Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Trip
The United States is now approaching its ninth straight month of battling the coronavirus, and thanks to a lack of national and local policy, cases are starting to skyrocket again. As a result, Halloween as we knew it was a thing of the past this weekend — for everyone except Hollywood’s A-listers, many of whom who turned up at Kendall Jenner’s 25th birthday like the rules simply don’t apply to them.
Just a week after older sister Kim Kardashian West was clowned for whisking a large group of her loved ones to a private island for her 40th birthday, Jenner celebrated her own milestone birthday on Halloween. She threw a star-studded birthday bash at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, inviting 50 of her close friends and family members to the function. The Kardashian-Jenners were in attendance, as were The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and more. As expected, the stars went all out for their event, donning killer costumes and hyper-realistic makeup, and everyone looked great. But we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, folks!
That obvious fact stood out to many people who came across images of the party on social media while spending our Halloweekend watching scary movies at home. Organizers of the high profile party allegedly only admitted people whose rapid testing at the door came back negative, but there were no masks or efforts on the guests part to practice social distancing in sight once inside. No masks, no face shields — just vibes.
And to make things even worse, the birthday girl reportedly asked attendees not to post anything from the event to social media. Clearly, she knew that she was dead wrong and wanted to try and keep things on the low to avoid backlash from the public. Sorry, girl. We saw everything.
celebrities telling everyone to stay home/wear masks but then going to kendall jenners party, no mask, not one! maybe they’re exempt🧍🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/gFwPXl3iFW— mar (@crybabykittens) November 1, 2020
CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY— ❀bec⁷ (@sixthirtyagbs) November 1, 2020
This Halloween/birthday party for Kendall Jenner with a shit ton of people, 0 social distancing and the only people wearing masks are the service workers. Eat the rich. I hate it here— winnie (@winniiew) November 1, 2020
Wanting to celebrate and have fun on your birthday with the people you love isn't a crime, but our new normal demands that we be a little smarter about it. As it stands, the coronavirus has claimed more than 230,000 American lives, and more than 9 million people have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease. Unlike European countries like France and the United Kingdom that are just now entering their second wave after a brief period of respite, the U.S. has sped into its second wave, just in time for the cold season. The national numbers for this country are already disturbingly high (the U.S. just broke a record with over 99,000 new cases in one day), and the way things are going, the pandemic is far from over.
Scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, have speculated that the world may not be "back to normal" until at least the end 2021 — and that's only if certain public health measures are taken to ensure that the coronavirus does not continue to spread en masse. That means we (read: the one percent) need to start respecting ourselves and, more importantly, each other so that we can nip this thing in the bud before we having to spend two whole years in quarantine.
The Kardashian-Jenners can't be the only people living their best lives in 2022. Please.