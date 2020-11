Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Party Was Somehow Even Worse Than Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Trip

Wanting to celebrate and have fun on your birthday with the people you love isn't a crime, but our new normal demands that we be a little smarter about it. As it stands, the coronavirus has claimed more than 230,000 American lives, and more than 9 million people have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease. Unlike European countries like France and the United Kingdom that are just now entering their second wave after a brief period of respite, the U.S. has sped into its second wave, just in time for the cold season. The national numbers for this country are already disturbingly high ( we just broke a record with over 99,000 new cases in one day ), and the way things are going, the pandemic is far from over.