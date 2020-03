Chances are, you're stuck at home on your computer for most of the day right now, so why not take advantage and do a little online shopping for whatever it is you've been putting off buying? "If you’re able, the best thing you can do for a small business is shop," says Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of the home and lifestyle brand Hill House . "Many businesses are also donating a percentage of sales to non-profits, making it a better time than ever to shop. Hill House is offering a 10 percent discount and donating 10 percent of sales to God’s Love We Deliver and Room To Grow." And hey, how often can you defend your digital impulse buys with the knowledge that you're just doing your part to stimulate the economy? Be aware that some small businesses are shipping more sporadically than usual, as they may be operating remotely or only having one person in the office at a time, so patience is a virtue here.