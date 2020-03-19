Certainty helps. Hard and fast rules help make the big decisions about staying in the country and help you focus on all the other choices you have to make because every day there are new problems to be solved, new questions to be answered. A friend who also lives alone came to have dinner with me the other night. Is it okay for us to keep seeing each other every few days if we are both staying home otherwise? When do I start the two-week clock to actual freedom? (Presumably when my neighbour with the virus has been cleared, but will I be informed?) Can I still go out to grab groceries? Is it ethical to order delivery into my building? These are not urgent enough dilemmas to clog already overwhelmed public health hotlines but when I’m stuck, I just ask myself this: How would I act knowing I’m carrying COVID-19? The answer much of the time is the same: Stay home.