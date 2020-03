When I first heard of coronavirus, I was very much in control of my thoughts. I said to myself: It's far away, it's nowhere near me, it won't reach me, I'm safe. The notion of safety is crucial when dealing with anxiety; I constantly need to remind myself that I'm safe and that I'm okay, in order to ground my thoughts and get out of the tornado. But when the virus spread I stopped feeling safe. I kept repeating to myself that the flu kills more people and that the virus is not that big of a deal. But 'not that big of a deal' is anxiety lingo for 'CODE RED'. I tried not to let my thoughts control me but I felt so powerless.