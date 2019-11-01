The Beauty Products Gigi Gorgeous Can’t Live Without

Superstar influencer, trans activist, model and author, Canadian Gigi Gorgeous has had a busy year. She toured the world promoting her book He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories and Mistakes From My Transgender Journey, fulfilled a lifelong dream of being the Grand Marshal of Toronto Pride, got married, and continues to champion one of her favourite topics — genderless beauty.
For a woman who started her YouTube career as a teenage boy doing makeup tutorials from his bedroom, it’s probably no surprise that she’s now putting her money where her lip gloss is: She's launched a gender-neutral beauty line in collaboration with beauty subscription service Ipsy. (Canadians who subscribe to the Ipsy Glam Bags may see some Ipsy X Gigi Gorgeous goodies in their November bag.)
“Growing up as my old gender, it was crazy to me there weren’t any men in makeup ads — it was all female supermodels. Well, I was wearing that makeup, too, so I made this collection for myself now, but also for my 16-year-old self,” she says of her decision to market Ipsy X Gigi Gorgeous as gender-neutral. Read on to hear about what products you’ll find in her makeup bag on the reg.