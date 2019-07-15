Beauty YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous Is Married — & No, She Didn't Do Her Own Makeup

Celebrity wedding season is in full swing, and now beauty YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous has married Nats Getty, reports People. The wedding took place on a beach in California, and Gorgeous wore a custom gown by Project Runway alum Michael Costello. But that’s not all the help she had to get ready for her big day — the beauty guru enlisted the aid of makeup artist Hilary Montez.
Gorgeous’ bridal beauty look was on full display on her Instagram. She previously told People that Montez was planning a soft glam look. “I think on my wedding day it will be the one day where she is going to finally get her way and do soft glam,” Gorgeous told the magazine. Thanks to Montez, Gorgeous’ highlighter sculpts her cheek to show off its radiance in the sunlight. She’s also wearing a light pink lip colour. Montez gave Gorgeous a wash of rose gold across her eyelids, framed by simple, natural eyebrows. Gorgeous really embraced soft glam, the bridal wedding makeup look that’s on-trend for the season.
Advertisement
Gorgeous previously said that the couple was planning on having an “extravagant wedding,” and she wasn’t kidding: Gorgeous had three costume changes, a live band, and a 220-person guest list that included Teri Hatcher and Beautycon’s co-founder and CEO, Moj Mahdara. As for the wedding decor, the couple had roses everywhere, down the aisle and on centrepieces at the reception tables.
Advertisement