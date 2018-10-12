Finding the perfect lip color to wear on your wedding day is as important as deciding on a veil or picking the perfect earrings, and just as difficult. But once you find "the one," you just know — and for Princess Eugenie of York, that meant opting for a neutral rosy-beige lip gloss. The newlywed arrived at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle this morning with flushed skin and matching lips, reportedly courtesy of Hannah Martin, a pro makeup artist and artistry manager at Bobbi Brown UK.
The details of the look haven't been confirmed just yet, but we do know that Eugenie isn't the only bride in the extended family who's said "yes" to the gloss: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both wore shiny rose shades down the aisle, further proving that pink is, indeed, royalty-approved. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite blush-toned shades for you to consider before your first makeup trial. Even if you're not a princess IRL, these glosses will give you one more reason to feel like one on your big day.