She Built Beautycon To Celebrate Diversity, But Still Had To Hide Herself

Since then, Mahdara has been able to grow the Beautycon Festival to new heights, popping up internationally in Dubai and London, and bringing in celebs like Kim Kardashian West, Laverne Cox, and Chrissy Teigen as guest speakers. Next Saturday, on April 6, Mahdara and her team will be putting on their fifth New York festival — and the biggest in Beautycon history. For one, Cardi B is headlining. And while at any other festival that'd mean she'd be performing, at Beautycon she's going to be on stage for something else. "I'm really proud of the fact that she wanted to come and have a conversation around money and what financial literacy means to women and how women need to take authorship and ownership of their own financial well-being," Mahdara says.