Beauty YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous Is Married — & No, She Didn't Do Her Own Makeup

Gorgeous previously said that the couple was planning on having an “extravagant wedding,” and she wasn’t kidding: Gorgeous had three costume changes, a live band, and a 220-person guest list that included Teri Hatcher and Beautycon’s co-founder and CEO, Moj Mahdara. As for the wedding decor, the couple had roses everywhere, down the aisle and on centerpieces at the reception tables.