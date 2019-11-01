The Beauty Products Gigi Gorgeous Can’t Live Without

Superstar influencer, trans activist, model, and author Gigi Gorgeous has had a busy year. She toured the world promoting her book He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories and Mistakes From My Transgender Journey, fulfilled a lifelong dream of being the Grand Marshal of Toronto Pride, and got married, all while continuing to champion one of her favorite topics: genderless beauty.
For a woman who started her YouTube career as a teenage boy doing makeup tutorials from his bedroom, it’s probably no surprise that Gigi is now putting her money where her lip gloss is by launching a gender-neutral beauty line in collaboration with beauty subscription service Ipsy.
“Growing up as my old gender, it was crazy to me there weren’t any men in makeup ads — it was all female supermodels," she says of her decision to market her Ipsy X Gigi Gorgeous collection as genderless. "Well, I was wearing that makeup, too, so I made this collection for myself now, but also for my 16-year-old self."
Read on to hear about what products you’ll find in Gigi's makeup bag on the reg — and her top picks from her own line, too. The 14-piece collection will roll out in Ipsy’s November Glam Bags starting today, and will be available for purchase online until November 31.
