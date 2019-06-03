Why You’re Closer To Joining A Cult Than You Think

Do your research! Unlike in the Summer of ’69, we have the Internet that can provide a lot of information. “If you Google an organization and multiple posts come up suggesting it might be a cult — don’t go,” says Lalich. And trust your instincts while they are still in tact. Lalich recently did research on an alleged yoga cult where the leader sticks his finger up your butt: “If you are in an environment like that and everyone is acting like it’s normal — run out the door.” The other thing to remember is that cults exist on a continuum ranging to from the extremely harmful to the more benign, “but none of it is good,” says Lalich. There are a whole bunch of mixed-level-marketing companies and personal development organizations that, if not full-blown cults are employing cultic pressure tactics and membership structures. (Lalich declined to name any because these groups can be litigious.)