I was walking my son to school — I was trying to be a normal person and took a few days off — and I got a call from my campaign manager saying, “I hate to tell you this but…” He sent me a picture, and I was like, “Really? Seriously?” It was just such a hard election, and then it was like, “Okay. Phew. Over.” And then that happened. The things that really hit home were: One, my volunteers were shaken. There were a lot of women volunteers for whom I think it was really shocking — for the first time, it was in their face. They kind of felt that it was against them too. Then I got home, and my kids knew about it because everyone is on social media.