I think it was probably coined in 2015, two minutes after I was named cabinet minister. My team said, “Don’t do anything about it. You’ll give it more attention.” For a long time, I sucked it up. The funny thing is I didn’t even want to play with Barbies as a kid, so it felt like that made it even more irritating. I didn’t say anything until Gerry Ritz used it. I was at the UN, sitting on a couch after a really long day with world leaders talking about climate change, and my Twitter had exploded, and I looked and there was Gerry Ritz’s tweet . I was like, I’m done. I took my phone and I did take one second to think about [my response]. I just said, “Would you use that language with your mother, daughter, sister, girlfriend?” The point is that all of this isn’t about me, it’s about what is acceptable. I realize it is powerful to call things out; for a long time I didn’t because I thought it would make me look weak.