Why Thousands Of Young Canadians Went On Climate Strikes Across The Country

Thunberg, who spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit earlier in the week, led the rally in Montreal alongside First Nations leaders. "Today we are millions striking and marching and we will keep doing it until they listen," she said to the estimated 300,000 protesters gathered. "It should not be up to us, but somebody needs to do it. This is an emergency and we will not be bystanders." The protests come the same week a report was released that say the world could be thawing at a rate faster than we had previously thought.