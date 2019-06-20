Karla Welch Designed The First-Ever Genderless Dockers Collection

Karla Welch needs no introduction. The legendary celebrity stylist has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence. What's more, she's the brains behind x karla, a brand dedicated to breathing new life into heritage labels. After wildly-successful collabs with Levi's and Hanes, she's taking yet another All-American brand and transforming it for the contemporary shopper: Dockers.
Since 1986, Dockers has been a staple in the everyday man's wardrobe, supplying khakis for his every life milestone, from his first after-school job to his initial meeting with the in-laws. But Welch felt it was time to expand beyond clothing earmarked for men. “My dad carried Dockers in his store and I have just always loved a good khaki pant on a man," she said in a press release. "But I was always thinking... well, where are mine?"
The Dockers x karla capsule marks the first time the brand is releasing a gender-inclusive collection, with five khaki and cotton basics that bridge the gap between classic and contemporary. Fans of Karla's work will recognize her signature technical styling techniques on pieces like a tailored trench coat and a perfect white tee. And to further emphasize the collection's gender-inclusive positioning, she nabbed Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis to star in the lookbook.
Get your first look at the Dockers x karla collection in the slideshow below, and shop the collection now at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles, or on xkarla.com. And, timed to Pride Month, Dockers is donating a portion of the proceeds to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.
