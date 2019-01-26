Prepare To Fall In Love With The Rom-Com Couple We Didn't Know We Needed

Black Mirror's Emmy-winning episode "San Junipero" made the world fall head-over-Belinda Carlisle in love with Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Now, Davis is heading to the big screen for another love story, this time of the romantic comedy variety.
Per Variety, Davis is in talks to join Happiest Season, a new film co-written and directed by actress Clea DuVall. Should Davis accept the role, she will play the girlfriend of Kristen Stewart's character.
Though it is unclear which character each star will portray, the film is about a woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend goes awry when she discovers that her girlfriend's parents have no idea that she is queer — or dating a woman.
A romantic comedy starring two women is exciting, mostly because it is unfortunately rare, especially outside of arthouse cinema. Still, things are changing: Movies like Love, Simon have sought to bring LGBTQ representation to the mainstream romantic comedy.
In addition to Happiest Season, the Tully actress will next appear in the untitled Terminator reboot and The Turning, a modern take on Henry James' novella The Turn of the Screw.
