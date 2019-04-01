All Vancouver Fashion Week shows take place at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, in the heart of the city’s Chinatown and accessible via an alleyway that off-duty models turn into their personal runway with photographers snapping street-style shots in front of an Instagram-worthy white brick wall. Every night of VFW, socialites, influencers, buyers, and Vancouver’s fashion insiders swarm the Cultural Centre’s David Lam Hall to watch a slate of designers. The impresario behind it all is VFW founder and producer Jamal Abdourahman, a fast-talking, flashy 46-year-old former nightclub promoter with duelling aesthetics: He’s either rocking a sharp suit or dressed like Pharrell in a towering hat and brown leather duster. He’s the guy wining and dining editors. (VFW footed the bill for multiple members of the media to attend the week, myself included.) Abdourahman has a hand in every aspect of the week and the event is an execution of his vision. He’s the driving force behind VFW’s diversity mission, and his love of fashion and unearthing emerging global designers has fuelled its success. Abdourahman says he’s committed to inclusion because he wants VFW to reflect the multicultural city that greeted him with open arms when he immigrated from Djibouti, East Africa in the ’90s.