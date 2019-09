All The Most Incredible Looks From Vancouver Fashion Week

It’s Day 4 of Vancouver Fashion Week , and I’m watching a ballerina get situated on the runway inside a clear plastic blow-up bubble. It’s during a break in between shows so the lights are down but the ballerina and the two crew members helping her are clearly visible to the onlooking crowd. It’s a glimpse into the work it takes to pull off the unique and daring shows the week is known for — and a charming peek behind the lo-fi curtain of VFW.