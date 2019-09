There Were White Models With Cornrows At Toronto Fashion Week

The conversation about whether or not white women wearing cornrows is cultural appropriation has been going on for years. The Kardashians seem to bring it back up annually. When Kylie Jenner wore her hair in cornrows in 2015, it sparked a debate, but it also was the catalyst for a slew of tone-deaf pieces about the “ new hair trend ” the Kardashians had started. Cornrows were even rebranded as “boxer braids” to give the Kardashians and Jenners credit for something that belongs to Black culture. Some people would call the Kardashians’ adoption of Black culture appreciation over appropriation, but I wouldn’t. If you adopt the culture of a marginalized group without a) giving them credit and b) using your privilege to uplift, promote, and compensate that culture, you are straight up stealing from them for your own gain.