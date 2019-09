The lack of support for the Canadian fashion industry — from consumers, buyers, and the media— is why Elsaesser, 30, says she chose not to participate this week (fashion week runs until Thursday). The open letter isn’t lambasting the organizers of fashion week or lashing out at the event. It’s more of a rallying cry for an industry overhaul. The Toronto-based designer says she was tired of all the work and effort it takes to put on her runway shows — which are usually hailed as TFW highlights for their unique and colourful designs and for showcasing models of diverse ethnic backgrounds and body types — and not seeing that work pay off.