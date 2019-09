The SNC-Lavalin Scandal, Explained

Long answer: Wilson Raybould, who was Canada’s first Indigenous Justice Minister, hasn’t said much since the scandal broke because she’s bound by client-solicitor privilege. But what we do know is this: Wilson-Raybould was shuffled from Attorney General to Veteran Affairs Minister in January, in a move that many would classify as a demotion. After the SNC-Lavalin scandal, Wilson-Raybould resigned, writing a letter that did not go into detail about her reasons for resigning but revealed that she has hired a former Supreme Court justice named Thomas Albert Cromwell for legal advice. She also basically thanked everyone she worked with except for the prime minister. Wilson-Raybould will remain as a Liberal MP for Vancouver Granville but has stepped down from all other cabinet duties. The short answer: We don’t know why exactly Wilson-Raybould quit, but it almost definitely has something to do with the SNC-Lavalin mess. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh want Trudeau to wave Wilson-Raybould’s client-solicitor privilege so she can speak freely on the scandal.