A Social Worker On How To Support Our Most Vulnerable During COVID-19

I think it depends on how that abuse manifests. Let’s say a woman is already really isolated because of the dynamics between her and her abuser. She could be convinced that she can’t tell her partner that she’s gone to meet her sister for coffee, because her sister will say, "He's a bad guy. You need to leave him." Now, she’s not able to hear that at all. There’s an additional piece of isolation that happens when a person can’t have those conversations. When a woman is contemplating whether she wants to leave , she is building a plan to leave. And it has to be the right timing for her to do that. Obviously, now is an impossible time. In times like these it’s even more important to support women's shelters which have had to accommodate so much change in order to help these women get to safety.