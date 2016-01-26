This World Leader Has The Perfect Response For Why Feminism Matters



This is clearly important for the 44-year-old leader of Canada’s Liberal party, who unprecedentedly appointed a cabinet with equal numbers of women and men when he took office last year. When asked why he made gender parity in his cabinet a priority, Trudeau famously said, “Because it’s 2015.” Mic drop.



His comments in Davos were met with widespread applause from attendees of the special session and, over the weekend, to widespread appreciation from not just his Canadian constituents, but supporters of gender equality everywhere.



It's a tremendously positive message from a world leader to use a term so often misrepresented or simply misconstrued. The truth of the matter is, any person who believes that women, men, and people who do not identify with either side of the gender binary should be treated equally is, by definition, a feminist. It's about time the world gets this right. Because, as Trudeau might put it, it's 2016.

