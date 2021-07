Why Canada Day Isn’t Worth Celebrating (& Never Has Been)

As two settlers, a Black woman and a white woman, writing this, we know it’s imperative to defer to the Indigenous community — that’s who we should be centering today and moving forward . As settlers, we also need to do our part to make sure the government enacts the 94 recommendations from the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). That starts now. Sure, #CancelCanadaDay may just be a trendy hashtag and a performative thing to post on Instagram, but if our entire country skips the fireworks this year, lowers their Canadian flags and wears orange instead ( inspired by residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad who started Orange Shirt Day in 2013), the government may have to commit to more than a paltry $27 million to uncover the bodies at residential schools ; to compensate the victims of residential schools and their families; and to listen to Indigenous people about how to make this country safer for them to live on their own land long after the hashtag dies down and the guilt has subsided.