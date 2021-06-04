The MMIWG Action Plan Is Finally Here — But How Does It Stack Up?

Another concern is that there’s no real concrete timeline against which to measure progress. Short-term priorities will be worked on over the next three years, and the government has committed to releasing an “implementation plan” in the near future, but that is vague, at best. For what it’s worth, the Federal Pathway is supposed to be finalized by fall. Individual provinces like New Brunswick and Quebec also pledged to formulate responses to the National Inquiry before the end of 2021, but again, there's no mention of what exactly that entails. Which means months of more waiting for Indigenous people, many of whom are already frustrated with the government’s stagnant approach.