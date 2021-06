Canadians Are Waking Up To What Indigenous People Always Knew: Colonization Is Rooted In The Present

As part of the 2015 TRC findings, the federal government was told that it needs to move from “ apology to action ,” and yet — six years later — little has actually been done . “Six years ago, we were marching the streets of Ottawa for change with the Truth and Reconciliation [Commission],” White says. “How many of those recommendations have been implemented? How many have been held up by the bureaucracy that’s slower than a snail?” While she acknowledges that there have been small steps here and there, she points to the clean drinking water crisis and lack of resolution or support for MMIWG , as indicators of how much further we have to go to even begin to think about progress or reconciliation.