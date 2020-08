Emancipation Day Is A Reminder That Black Liberation Is Long Overdue In Canada

On the flip side, the vision of a different future is why Victoria Rodney , the associate vice-president of equity at the University of Waterloo, wants to celebrate. “Emancipation Day is about imagining how much more free we can be and how we've defined freedom in the past despite the very oppressive circumstances that we were under,” she says. And as for the people just getting on the Emancipation-Day bandwagon? An informal survey of the people in my life tell me that most of them didn’t know about its history until adulthood either (it wasn’t taught in my schools growing up). For many people, ignoring the day in the past has been easy — until now. “I think that anytime people start to come into more of an understanding of who they are, that's always something to be celebrated,” she says.